Sarah J. Kifer, 77, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.
Born October 12, 1942, in Mayport, she was the daughter of Russel Shreckengost and Pearle D. (Gruver) Shreckengost.
She was raised in Eddyville and has lived in Rimersburg for 40 years.
Mrs. Kifer was a 1963 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
She worked for Chartwell Food Service for 10 years until her retirement in 2012.
Mrs. Kifer enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved caring for her cats.
Her memory will be cherished by her two daughters, Joanne S. Kifer and Dorothy C. Kifer, both of Rimersburg; her brother, Howard Shreckengost and his wife, Rita, of New Bethlehem; and two sisters, Thelma Cerutti of Rimersburg, and Kay Walker and husband, Ron, of Rural Valley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jerry E. Kifer, whom she married April 20, 1968 and who died July 21, 1995.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date.
Contributions may be made in Mrs. Kifer's memory to the , 2835 E. Carson St. Ste. 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 or by visiting www.alz.org.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Apr. 6 to Apr. 16, 2020