Shane R. Varner, 36, formerly of Sligo, passed away early Friday morning, October 18, 2019.
Born February 25, 1983, he was the son of Rob Varner and Kimberly (Burns) Rupp.
Mr. Varner was a 2001 graduate of Union High School in Rimersburg, where he was involved with athletics.
He was raised Catholic.
Mr. Varner joined the Army National Guard in his senior year of high school.
He proudly served his country in the Iraq War, with the United States Army, and sadly suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder following his return.
Mr. Varner enjoyed hunting, fishing, water and snow skiing, spending time with his family and friends, and volunteering for the VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh. He loved being able to help anyone in need.
In addition to his parents survivors include; his sister, Sydney Varner of Sligo; a brother, Sutton Varner, serving in the United States Air Force in Tucson, Ariz.; Nash Rupp of New Bethlehem; his maternal grandmother, Patricia Burns Curdo of Rimersburg; his paternal grandparents, Dr. Robert and Marti Varner of Shippenville; six aunts: Kathy Booth and her husband, Gary, of Sligo, Karen Davis and her husband, Dana, of Clarion, Holli Murray and her husband, Rod, of West Middlesex, Beth Hawk and her husband, Dana, of Sligo, Dawn Herzig and her husband, Rich, of Pittsburgh, and Annese Bayless and her husband, Sean, of Greenville; 21 first cousins; and two second cousins.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Spencer Varner; his maternal grandpa, Leroy "Bus" Burns; his maternal step-grandpa, Pete Curdo; and cousins Michael Murray and Colton Davis.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m., Monday, October 21, at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Sligo Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Larry Piper officiating and the Mark Deeter co-officiating.
Military Honors will be accorded by Ceremonial Squads with the American Legion Post 454 and the 7132 of Rimersburg.
Interment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery in Sligo.
The family suggest memorials be made to the Sligo Veterans Memorial Park in care of Connie Graham, 451 Colerain St., Sligo, PA 16255 or the Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park, Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Oct. 21 to Oct. 31, 2019