Sharon Ivie Markle Roth, 75, of Stoneboro died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.
Born June 16, 1944 in Anchorage, Alaska, she was the daughter of Helen Ivie.
She enjoyed running and spending time with her animals.
Mrs. Roth traveled a great deal and lived in several places around the country from Alaska to Texas to California to Pennsylvania.
She was employed at Polk State Institution for several long years.
Mrs. Roth and her husband owned a car lot and motorcycle shop in Stoneboro.
Her husband, Bill Roth, survives.
Other survivors include a daughter, Valettia Markle McAninch and her husband, Chris, of Mayport and a son, Vince Markle and his wife, Jane, of Brookville; five grandchildren, Shyloh, Alexa, Scott, Abby and Logan; and four great-grandchildren, Ashton, Sean, Triston and Dawson; a sister, Cathy Ivie of Chugiak, Alaska. and a brother Kenny Ivie of Ohio.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Roth was preceded in death by two daughters, Yvonne Markle, age six, and Jeanette Markle, age three months.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
