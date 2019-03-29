Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila D. (Kemp) Troup. View Sign

Following an extended illness, Sheila D. Troup, 70, of Hawthorn, went peacefully and confidently home to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.



Born October 19, 1948, in Brookville Hospital, she was the daughter of Robert C. and Maxine L. (Miller) Kemp who preceded her in death along with her step-brother-in-law, Gary Troup.



She married M. Richard Troup on June 21, 1969 and they enjoyed 49 faithful and treasured years together and have one daughter, Jennifer, of Bridgeport, W.Va. They were both the loves of her life.



After a brief tenure working for New Bethlehem Bank, Mrs. Troup devoted her life to her husband and daughter.



She was a member of the Hawthorn United Methodist Church, enjoyed precious time with her church family until her health prevented her, and also had a card ministry.



Mrs. Troup enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and spending time with her extended family.



In addition to her husband and daughter, survivors include Susie Whitesell (Robert) of Grove City, Steven (Anna Mae) Kemp of Mayport, Wanda (Jeffrey) Barlett of Boalsburg; and a sister-in-law, Joann (Wayne) Connor of Venice, Fla.; nieces, Cassie, Lucinda, Antolena Rebekah; and nephews, Scott, Nishere and Nathaniel; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Bud Davis officiating.



Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Armstrong County.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to WRC Hospice, 985 Route 28, Brookville, PA 15825 (memo line: Hospice for Sheila Troup).



The family wishes to thank the staff at McKinley Health Center and WRC Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at Following an extended illness, Sheila D. Troup, 70, of Hawthorn, went peacefully and confidently home to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.Born October 19, 1948, in Brookville Hospital, she was the daughter of Robert C. and Maxine L. (Miller) Kemp who preceded her in death along with her step-brother-in-law, Gary Troup.She married M. Richard Troup on June 21, 1969 and they enjoyed 49 faithful and treasured years together and have one daughter, Jennifer, of Bridgeport, W.Va. They were both the loves of her life.After a brief tenure working for New Bethlehem Bank, Mrs. Troup devoted her life to her husband and daughter.She was a member of the Hawthorn United Methodist Church, enjoyed precious time with her church family until her health prevented her, and also had a card ministry.Mrs. Troup enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and spending time with her extended family.In addition to her husband and daughter, survivors include Susie Whitesell (Robert) of Grove City, Steven (Anna Mae) Kemp of Mayport, Wanda (Jeffrey) Barlett of Boalsburg; and a sister-in-law, Joann (Wayne) Connor of Venice, Fla.; nieces, Cassie, Lucinda, Antolena Rebekah; and nephews, Scott, Nishere and Nathaniel; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Bud Davis officiating.Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Armstrong County.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to WRC Hospice, 985 Route 28, Brookville, PA 15825 (memo line: Hospice for Sheila Troup).The family wishes to thank the staff at McKinley Health Center and WRC Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcormfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Alcorn Funeral Home

Brookville St

Hawthorn , PA 16230

(814) 365-5321 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Leader Vindicator from Mar. 29 to Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Leader Vindicator Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close