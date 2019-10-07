|
Steven Miles Crissman, 52, of New Bethlehem, died on Thursday morning, October 3, 2019 at the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System in Oakland.
Born December 7, 1966 in Distant, he was the son of Sandra K. (McGinnis) Crissman.
Mr. Crissman served his country with the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Alaska for most of his enlistment. He also worked at various other jobs including McGinnis Line Service.
Survivors include his mother, Sandra K. Crissman of New Bethlehem; two children, Heather Lynn Francis and her husband, Chad, of Erie and Andrew S. Crissman and his wife, Dani, of Reynoldsville; a granddaughter, Beni; a brother, Greg R. Crissman and his wife, Nicole, of Erie; and nephews, Samuel and Elisha.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Sherry Crissman.
There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Oct. 7 to Oct. 17, 2019