Steven Paul Curll
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Steven Paul Curll announces his passing after a brief illness, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the age of 45 years.

He was born November 16, 1974 in Oil City.

He graduated from Union High School and completed a bachelor's degree in Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

He taught carpentry for many years at Triangle Tech in DuBois, before advancing to Assistant Director and finally, Director. He spent almost 20 years with Triangle Tech, and loved his job, his students and his coworkers.

Steve's talents were many, as he was an extremely accomplished guitar player and music and audio producer. He learned guitar from his father at a young age, and went on to be lead guitarist and vocalist in many local bands over the years. He enjoyed golfing, the bands Ghost, KISS and Rush, and spending time with more friends than anyone ever had, ever.

Steve will be lovingly missed by his wife, Renee, and his daughter, Scarlett. He also leaves behind his father, Vaughn (Judy) Curll; his mother, Brenda (Thomas) Conner; his sister, Pamela (Robert) Criner; and his stepsisters, Heather (Firas) Kaddoura, and Holly (Brian) Wadding. He will also be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

At his request, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to 969 Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA 15801.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jun. 26 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home
900 Brisbin St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-7422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jean Morris
June 20, 2020
Steve was the best son a mom could ever ask for, he loved his wife and was the best father Scarlett could ever ask for, he enjoyed life and his music, loved his work and co workers, Steve made the best of each day even during his illness and kept a positive attitude. He will be so missed in our lives, but I know he is no longer suffering. I also know he is up there playing beautiful music. I will miss him for ever.
Brenda Conner
Mother
June 17, 2020
Steve was great person and terrific boss. He was patient, kind and fair. Triangle Tech wont be the same without him. It is a comfort to know that he no longer suffers and is in a much better place. My sympathies to his family, may God Bless All of You during this time.
Dawn Stahlman
Coworker
June 17, 2020
Steve, a wonderful, kind, and gentle man. He loved my daughter and granddaughter with a love beyond what mere words can express. He will always hold a special place in my heart.
Mary Childs
Family
June 16, 2020
RIP my precious cousin. I used to babysit you when you were a precious little boy and you grew up to be an awesome man. My heart hurts for our family. I know you are listening to beautiful music with my beautiful daughter. We shall meet again fella.

jackie ochs
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved