Susan Christine Barger, 78, of Rimersburg, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Born May 12, 1942 in the home where she resided, she was the daughter of Merton and Helen (Clark) Hiles.
On October 22, 1960, she married Lawrence who survives. They were blessed with 59 wonderful years of marriage.
Susan was an integral part of the Rimersburg community for her entire life. She was a founding member of the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service in 1978 and was an EMT and paramedic and cared for many individuals over her 40-year career. She was the Director of Operations for the service for several years as well. In addition, she worked for Clarion Hospital EMS. During her career as a paramedic, Susan mentored many first responders.
Another part of Susan's service to the community involved her work with the Rimersburg Chamber of Commerce. She was the treasurer for several years and the driving force behind the Cookie Daze festival during her tenure.
After her retirement, Susan spent most of her time enjoying her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was a constant fixture at all of their activities.
She is survived by three children, Lori McKinney and her husband, Bill, of Rimersburg, Lydi Montgomery and her husband, Rob "Boomer," of Rimersburg, and Leslie Blatt and her husband, Kenny, of Chicora. She was a devoted grandmother to Alyssa Morrison and her husband, Zach, of Clarion, Kelsey Montgomery and her fiancée, Ronnie Cary; Kolby Montgomery and Curtis McKinney, all of Rimersburg, and Gianna Blatt of Chicora. Susan was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Maverick and Memphis Morrison of Clarion. She is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Stewart and her husband, Terry, of Rimersburg and Emily Marshall and her husband, Wayde, of Winter Haven, Fla.; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Hiles of Templeton. In addition, she had many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Merton and Helen Hiles; and a brother, Rich.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 and from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, with the Rev. John A. Milliron officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Susan's honor to Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10515 PA-68, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Interment will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg.
To send a condolence to Susan's family or view a tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
Born May 12, 1942 in the home where she resided, she was the daughter of Merton and Helen (Clark) Hiles.
On October 22, 1960, she married Lawrence who survives. They were blessed with 59 wonderful years of marriage.
Susan was an integral part of the Rimersburg community for her entire life. She was a founding member of the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service in 1978 and was an EMT and paramedic and cared for many individuals over her 40-year career. She was the Director of Operations for the service for several years as well. In addition, she worked for Clarion Hospital EMS. During her career as a paramedic, Susan mentored many first responders.
Another part of Susan's service to the community involved her work with the Rimersburg Chamber of Commerce. She was the treasurer for several years and the driving force behind the Cookie Daze festival during her tenure.
After her retirement, Susan spent most of her time enjoying her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was a constant fixture at all of their activities.
She is survived by three children, Lori McKinney and her husband, Bill, of Rimersburg, Lydi Montgomery and her husband, Rob "Boomer," of Rimersburg, and Leslie Blatt and her husband, Kenny, of Chicora. She was a devoted grandmother to Alyssa Morrison and her husband, Zach, of Clarion, Kelsey Montgomery and her fiancée, Ronnie Cary; Kolby Montgomery and Curtis McKinney, all of Rimersburg, and Gianna Blatt of Chicora. Susan was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Maverick and Memphis Morrison of Clarion. She is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Stewart and her husband, Terry, of Rimersburg and Emily Marshall and her husband, Wayde, of Winter Haven, Fla.; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Hiles of Templeton. In addition, she had many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Merton and Helen Hiles; and a brother, Rich.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 and from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, with the Rev. John A. Milliron officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Susan's honor to Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10515 PA-68, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Interment will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg.
To send a condolence to Susan's family or view a tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jun. 19 to Jul. 2, 2020.