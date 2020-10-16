1/1
Mr. Terry L. Dunkle
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry L. Dunkle, 62, of Fairmount City (Frogtown), died Wednesday evening, October 14, 2020, at Clarion Hospital after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born December 22, 1957 in Kittanning, he was the son of Harry "Hook" and Kay "Poonie" (Schrecengost) Dunkle.

He married Luanne Algoe on October 8, 1977. She survives.

Mr. Dunkle was a member of the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ where he served as a deacon.

He drove truck for McCauley's Trucking for 25 years and then for Walmart Transportation for 20 years.

In addition to his wife of 43 years, Luanne Dunkle of Frogtown, survivors include a son, Brandon Dunkle and his wife, Lisa, of Frogtown; a daughter, Ashley Downs and her husband, Mike, of Kingsville; four granddaughters, Gracie, Sophia, Kensley and Ellie; his parents, Harry "Hook" and Kay "Poonie" Dunkle of Fairmount City; a brother, Timothy Dunkle and his wife, Patty, of Dallas, Texas; two sisters, Joy Dunkle and her companion, Libby Eagleson, of Dallas, Texas, and Jacqueline Dunkle/Sirko and her husband, Chuck, of Gram, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Cancer Center, 150 Doctors Lane, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Oct. 16 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alcorn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved