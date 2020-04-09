|
|
Thaddeus Scott Miles, 82, went to live with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Born March 29, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, he was the son of D.F. and Catherine (Hetrick) Miles.
Mr. Miles was a graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School where he enjoyed playing basketball and was the prom king of his class.
He was married to his high school sweetheart, Nancy (Kahle) Miles on April 5, 1959. She preceded him in death.
Mr. Miles was a member of the Army Reserves and did his training in Texas. He was the owner of Miles and Son Lumber Company, a three generation business, which constructed and remodeled homes in the area.
He served as a member of the Clarion-Limestone School Board. He also was a member of the Clarion First Baptist Church and served as a church trustee.
Mr. Miles was a quiet, compassionate and loving husband, father and son who took care of his wife and parents until they passed.
Survivors include his brother, Jack and his wife, Janice, Miles of Indiana, Pa.; his children, Jeffrey and his wife, Paula Miles, of Gibsonia, Jody and wife, Debbie Miles, of Limestone, and Amy and the late Randy Sabousky of Shippenville; and his grandchildren, Sarah and her husband, John Tell, Phillip, Joshua and Abigail Miles.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a private family visitation will be held at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, April 11.
A private funeral service will follow at Salem Cemetery in Frogtown with the Rev. Jason Hunter officiating.
A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Clarion, 649 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.
Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Apr. 9 to Apr. 23, 2020