Thomas E. White, 79, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, February 27, 2020 at his residence.
Born March 29, 1940 in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Frank A. and Lucille (Austin) White.
Mr. White was a truck driver for Womeldorf Trucking Company.
He was a member of the Cornerstone Church of God in Fairmount City.
Mr. White served his country with the U.S. Army.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. White also enjoyed woodworking, cooking, traveling and fishing.
He enjoyed spending time with his dog, Buddy.
Survivors include three children, Robin S. Mulholland and her husband, Steve, of Delta, Colo., Jeffrey T. White of Ford City and Stanley A. White and his wife, Annette, of Mayport; seven grandchildren, Alicia Rees, Breanna Brewer, Carisa West, Tommy White, Alexis Little, Melia Thomas and Chantel White; seven great-grandchildren; five brothers, John White of Oak Ridge, George White of New Bethlehem, Mark White of Templeton, Dave White of Oil City and Fred White of York; and two sisters, Judy Slee of New Bethlehem and Sheila McGuire of York.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald White and Frank White.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church of God in Fairmount City with the Rev. David Nagele III officiating.
Immediately following the memorial service, the Walter W. Craig Post No. 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.
Funeral arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Mar. 3 to Mar. 12, 2020