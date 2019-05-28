Guest Book View Sign Service Information Varner Funeral Home Of Rimersburg 111 N Main St Rimersburg , PA 16248 (814)-473-3200 Send Flowers Obituary

Tim V. Zanot, 68, of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home.



Born December 30, 1950, in Brookville, he was the son of John A. and Leona (Noonan) Zanot.



Mr. Zanot was a 1969 graduate of Union High School in Rimersburg, and he then attended Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves.



He worked for a few years at Bucyrus-Erie in Erie. He then went to work for his father at Zanot Vending, which he took over following his father's passing. Mr. Zanot was still involved with his family business at the time of his death.



He led a wonderful life in which he enjoyed snow skiing, riding Harley Davidsons, hot air ballooning, hunting, boating and attending most Steelers home games for the last several years. He also enjoyed his condominium in Ellicottville, N.Y. as well as his farm near Bela and his camp in the woods nearby.



Mr. Zanot always had a smile on his face, was a hard worker and will be missed by many who knew him. He was an incredible father to his two children and enjoyed spending his time with them.



Survivors include a son, John Zanot and his fiancé, Tiffany Horner, of Parker; a daughter, April Zanot of Los Angeles, Calif.; two sisters, Linda Zanot of Kenosha, Wis., and Debbie Peters and her husband, Mike, of Allison Park; a brother, Eric "Cork" Zanot of University Park, Md.; three nieces and nephews; and he is also survived by his girlfriend, Nancy Stenson of Eddyville.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, at the Varner Funeral home in Rimersburg.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the funeral home with the retired Rev. Dan George officiating.



Inurnment will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association of Western Pennsylvania, 416 Lincoln Ave., Millvale, PA 15209.



