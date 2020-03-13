Home

Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Mr. Timothy Mark Magness


1957 - 2020
Mr. Timothy Mark Magness Obituary
Timothy Mark Magness, 62, returned home to his Heavenly Father on March 7, 2020.

Born September 9, 1957, he was the son of Wayne E. Magness and Betty Males Magness.

Mr. Magness was recognizable by his signature mustache, his sense of humor and his smile. His greatest accomplishments were raising five remarkable children, having lots of grandchildren, being able to repair anything from jets to dirt bikes, having his private pilot license, and keen mechanical skills.

He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing, and was his children and grandchildren's number one sports fan. He coached all of his children in sports, and never missed an opportunity to see them play sports.

Mr. Magness lived his life not in words, but by example. He instilled faith in his family. By his fortitude in the face of death, we came to learn grace.

Those who met him at heaven's gate: his parents, Wayne E. Magness and Betty Males Magness; his father-in-law, Gerald O. Brocious; his brother, Michael Magness; and his neice, Rebecca Magness.

Those who will forever carry Mr. Magness's memory and legacy: his wife of nearly 42 years, Sally Jo Magness; his sons, Timothy Luke Magness and Nicholas Magness (Brittany Turner) both of Pleasureville; his daughters, Tiffany Keene (Wes) of Shelbyville, Bridgette Magness of Shelby County and Holli Yates (Mikie) of Springfield; his brothers, Keith Magness (Donna) of Mars, Richard Magness (Dolly) of Ephrata; his sister-in-law, Diane Magness of Peculiar, Mo.; and his grandchildren, Joshua, Omauri, Makenzie, Tatum, Tucker, Nash, Gracie, Charlotte, Marlee Jo and Mellabi.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Ky.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the family towards the planting of a memorial tree and plaque in his honor at Grove Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Mar. 13 to Mar. 26, 2020
