Mrs. Tina Marie (Hill) Nugent
1956 - 2020
Tina Marie Nugent, 64, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at her home.

Born April 13, 1956 in Harwick, Allegheny County, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Alvin and Billie Colleen (Stevens) Hill.

She is survived by three sons, John Hill of Sligo, Joshua Kindler of New Castle, and Christopher Lewis of Hawthorn; three daughters, Angela King of Monticello, Miss., Samantha Fling of New Bethlehem, and Heather DeHaven of Cumberland, Md.; 20 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her step-mother, Patricia Corrie Hill of McKees Rocks.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Paul Nugent; a brother, Dan Hill; and a granddaughter, Monica McSwain.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Cottage Hill Wesleyan Methodist Church near New Bethlehem, with Pastor Daniel Clyde officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to Tina's family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Sep. 22 to Oct. 1, 2020.
