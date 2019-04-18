Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Velma Irene (Bowersox) Shick. View Sign

Velma Irene (Bowersox) Shick, 90, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.



Born May 30, 1928, in Fairmount City, she was the daughter of the late David James and Florence Ethel (Young) Bowersox.



Mrs. Shick graduated from the Hawthorn High School on September 11, 1950.



She was married to William A. Shick. He preceded her in death on April 7, 1977.



Mrs. Shick's most important role was as a loving mother and grandmother.



She worked in the Gold Eagle kitchen and periodically did house cleaning.



Mrs. Shick always chose the "sunny" side of life and would "go with the flow." She loved and was loved deeply by her family and friends. She reflected the light and love of Jesus in her everyday life.



Survivors include four children, Verlie (Jon) Osborne of Brookville, W. Allen (Paula) Shick of East Stroudsburg, Wendall (Pam) Shick of Fairmount City and Barry (Dana) Shick of Lake Wales, Fla. and Timblin; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Shick of Mayport; six sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.



In addition to her parents and husband, William, she is preceded in death by a son, Everett G. Shick in 1979; a sister, Alfreda Dusenberry; and two brothers, Howard Bowersox, and Kenneth Bowersox.



Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 19, at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home in Brookville and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the Brookville Church of God.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the church with the Rev. Henry Scoff officiating.



Interment will be in New Salem Cemetery, Armstrong County.



Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Shick's name to the Brookville Church of God or to the McKinley Health Center.



