Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Draa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Vicki Lynn (Harris) Draa


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mrs. Vicki Lynn (Harris) Draa Obituary
Vicki Lynn Draa, 70, of Hawthorn, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at her home.

Born December 31, 1948, in East Liverpool, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James and Dorothy (Osbourne) Harris.

She married Thomas Hilton Draa on January 22, 1965. He preceded her in death on November 3, 2011.

Mrs. Draa was a homemaker. She was a member of the Middle Run Church of God.

Survivors include three sons, Terry A. Draa and his wife, Laura, of Knox, Scott L. Draa and his wife, Shelly, and Jason T. Draa, and his fiancée, Carissa, both of Hawthorn; a daughter, Tamela Lynn Draa of Clarion; 10 grandchildren, Lacey, Chad, Toni, Jillian, Alexis, Dylan, Brandon, Madison, Chloe and Joseph; 14 great-grandchildren, Jodeci, Jaxon, Waylon, Grace, Hayden, Brooklyn, Kameron, Serenity, McKenzie, Bailey, Olivia, Takiley, Tessa and Terraya; and a sister, Ruth Rhodes of Abilena, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Thomas.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, August 29, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Randy Evans, Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Chaplain, officiating.

Interment will be in Middle Run Cemetery, Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now