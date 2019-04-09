Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Violet M. (Bowersox) Hilliard. View Sign

Violet M. Hilliard, 102, of Hermitage, died Saturday evening, April 6, 2019, at Nugent Skilled Nursing Home in Hermitage.



Born November 3, 1916, in Fairmount City, she was the daughter of the late John Brown and May Carolina (Vogus) Bowersox.



She married Theodore E. "Bud" Hilliard on April 6, 1935. He preceded her in death on May 4, 1987.



Mrs. Hilliard worked for Rola Jensen.



She was a member of the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church and later, when she moved to Hermitage, she attended the New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church.



Mrs. Hilliard belonged to the Pulaski Ladies Auxiliary Fire Company and the Challenger's Senior Center in New Castle.



Survivors include two children, Theodore E. Hilliard Jr. and his wife, Mary Jane, of Hermitage, and Connie Shick of Pulaski; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lucinda Springer of Arizona.



In addition to her parents and husband, Theodore, she was preceded in death by a son, Ray Hilliard; and nine brothers and sisters.



Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Doug Runyan officiating.



Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, Frogtown, Limestone Township.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at Violet M. Hilliard, 102, of Hermitage, died Saturday evening, April 6, 2019, at Nugent Skilled Nursing Home in Hermitage.Born November 3, 1916, in Fairmount City, she was the daughter of the late John Brown and May Carolina (Vogus) Bowersox.She married Theodore E. "Bud" Hilliard on April 6, 1935. He preceded her in death on May 4, 1987.Mrs. Hilliard worked for Rola Jensen.She was a member of the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church and later, when she moved to Hermitage, she attended the New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church.Mrs. Hilliard belonged to the Pulaski Ladies Auxiliary Fire Company and the Challenger's Senior Center in New Castle.Survivors include two children, Theodore E. Hilliard Jr. and his wife, Mary Jane, of Hermitage, and Connie Shick of Pulaski; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lucinda Springer of Arizona.In addition to her parents and husband, Theodore, she was preceded in death by a son, Ray Hilliard; and nine brothers and sisters.Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Doug Runyan officiating.Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, Frogtown, Limestone Township.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Alcorn Funeral Home

Brookville St

Hawthorn , PA 16230

(814) 365-5321 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Leader Vindicator from Apr. 9 to Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Leader Vindicator Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close