Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
Virginia R. Conner, 92, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 5, 1927, in Pinoak, Clarion County, she was the daughter of Milton and Laura (Best) Houser.
She was married to Robert L. Conner and he preceded her in death on April 5, 2009.
Mrs. Conner worked for the Archway Cookie Plant and later worked for the Sligo Restaurant.
She attended the Widnoon United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Conner taught Sunday School for many years at Jerusalem United Church of Christ.
She loved to work in her flower beds and cherished her time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Mrs. Conner will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful cook and for her great pies.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Thomas Conner and his wife, Brenda, of Rimersburg; two daughters, Sandy Rankin and her husband, Richard, of Rimersburg, and Mary Ann Jones and her husband, Colbert, of Templeton; grandchildren, Richard Rankin Jr. and his wife, Jill, Beth Homa and her husband, William, Amy Rankin, Hope Smith and her husband, Robert, Alex Rankin and his wife, Nichole, Christopher Jones and his wife, Jo, Kristina Cholak and her husband, Mike, Bryan Jones and his wife, Megan, Holly Ann Wadding and her husband, Brian, Heather Kaddora and her husband, Firas, Pam Criner and her husband, Bob, and Steve Curll and his wife, Renee; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Eugene Houser of Rimersburg.
In addition to her parents and husband, Robert L. Conner, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Robert Rankin; a sister, Eleanor Smith; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Houser.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, and from 10 to 11 a.m on Monday, June 24, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Deeter and Pastor Cub Jones co-officiating.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from June 20 to July 4, 2019
