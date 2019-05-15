Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Vivian Louise (Bowser) Doverspike. View Sign Service Information Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home 200 S. McKean St. Kittanning , PA 16201 (724)-543-2503 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home 200 S. McKean St. Kittanning , PA 16201 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home 200 S. McKean St. Kittanning , PA 16201 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Center Hill Church of the Brethren Funeral service 11:00 AM Center Hill Church of the Brethren Send Flowers Obituary





Born November 14, 1930, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Stanley K. Sr. and Alice M. (Painter) Bowser.



She was married to A. Grant Doverspike. He preceded her in death.



Mrs. Doverspike was a school teacher in the New Bethlehem area, and a member of Center Hill Church of the Brethren.



Survivors include a brother, Stanley K. Bowser Jr. and his wife, Ruth, of Kittanning; a close niece, Ann E. Toy and her husband, Mark, of Kittanning; close great-nieces, Nellie E. Toy and Meg L. Toy, both of Kittanning; a brother-in-law, Herbert Cerutti of Kittanning; nephews, David Bowser and his wife, Jen, of Greenville, Todd Bowser and his wife, Laura, of Verona, Marc Cerutti and his wife, Kyle, of Johnstown, James Cerutti and his wife, Jean, of Kittanning, and John Cerutti and his wife, Nancy, of Kittanning; five great-nieces and five great-nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Cerutti.



Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Center Hill Church of the Brethren.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the church with the Rev. Donald Peters officiating.



Interment will follow in Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery.



