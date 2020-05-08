Wahneta Y. Bish, 84, of Dayton, passed away on May 7, 2020 at the Kittanning Care Center.



Born December 31, 1935 in Widnoon, she was the daughter of John and Katherine (Bowser) Woods.



Mrs. Bish worked as a Secretary for Nationwide Insurance, Bob Smith Agency in Kittanning.



She was a member of the Oakland Church of God, Red Hat Society of Widnoon, and Cochran Cemetery Board. She was a choir leader, Sunday school teacher and was very active in her church.



She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and, most importantly, her family.



Survivors include three sons, Randy Bish of New Bethlehem, Terry (Jeanne) Bish of Elderton, and Kevin (Rita) Bish of Dayton; a daughter, Cathy (Mark) White of Templeton; a brother, Stanley Woods of Shepherdstown, W.Va.; two sisters, Sarah "Della" Carnathan of East Brady and Barbara Stephens of Templeton; two grandsons, Mike White and Scott Bish; and five granddaughters, Shannon Shick, Michelle White, Jennifer Redick, Ashley Bish and Kristy Bish.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clayton J. Bish, who died April 18, 2002; two brothers, Kenneth and Dwight Woods; a sister, Gloria Rendt; and three grandsons, Randy, Adam and Terry Bish.



As per COVID-19 regulations, all services will be held privately with the Rev. James Swogger officiating.



Burial will take place in the Cochran Cemetery.



Arrangements are at the direction of the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home of Rural Valley.

