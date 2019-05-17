Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter A. "Sam" Cressman. View Sign Service Information Rupert Funeral Home 301 Penn St New Bethlehem , PA 16242 (814)-275-1313 Send Flowers Obituary

Walter A. "Sam" Cressman, 83, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday evening, May 16, 2019, at his home following an illness.



Born June 9, 1935, in Lansdale, Montgomery County, he was the youngest of five children born to the late James and Mildred Wilson Cressman. He was raised by his foster parents, the late William and Mary "Ruth" Morton.



Mr. Cressman graduated from Lansdale High School in 1954 and joined the United States Marine Corps.



Following his discharge in 1957, he started work in the drafting department of Link-Belt in Lansdale.



He married Harriet Freeman on April 10, 1958, in the First Baptist Church of New Bethlehem. She survives.



Mr. Cressman worked for the Pennsylvania Game Farm, Knights Life Insurance Company and Bish's Dairy before starting his own building and remodeling business, Cressman Contracting, in 1969. He operated the contracting business until retiring in 2012.



He was a member of the First Baptist Church of New Bethlehem, was a past member and president of the New Bethlehem Lions Club, and was instrumental in organizing the Redbank Valley Volunteer Ambulance Company from its inception.



Mr. Cressman was an avid hunter and sports fan, and a huge Penn State fan.



In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Scott Cressman of DuBois, and Brian Cressman and Shari Reed of New Bethlehem; seven grandchildren, Colby Cressman (Stephanie), Brooke Clinger (Doug), Chelsey Davenport (Kodie), Ty Cressman, Carli Cressman, Tabitha Cressman and Timberly Cressman; and six great-grandchildren, Gabe, Gannon, Gradie, Briar, Harleigh and Maleah.



In addition to his parents and foster parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark Cressman in 1967; three brothers and two sisters, including William Morton and his wife, Naomi.



Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Don Dininny, pastor of the First Baptist Church of New Bethlehem, officiating.



Interment will follow in New Bethlehem Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Walter A. Cressman to the Redbank Valley Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242; or to the Redbank Valley Community Center, 430 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.



