Mrs. Wanda Marjorie (Young) Mann


1932 - 2019
Mrs. Wanda Marjorie (Young) Mann Obituary
Wanda Marjorie Young Mann, 87, of New Bethlehem died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at her residence.

Born August 28, 1932, in Distant, she was the daughter of the late Milo H. and Hilma V. (Hilliard) Young.

She married Robert D. Mann on June 5, 1954. He preceded her in death on November 3, 1999.

Mrs. Mann was a lifetime resident of Distant.

She cared for children all of her life.

Mrs. Mann took great pride in her family and was most known for her baking. The residents in the area sought out her famous cherry filled cookies and orange cookies. She was a behind-the-scenes fundraising helper for the Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department, where she made macaroni salad and baked picnic beans for 300 meals at a time.

She loved her grandchildren, gardening and canning. Her door was always open to strangers who needed accepted into a family for holiday events and Sunday dinners.

Mrs. Mann played the piano by heart and listened to the Gaither Brothers on television.

She is survived by a son, Brian Mann, and his wife, Heather, of New Bethlehem; 10 grandchildren, Mindy Frampton (Justin), Brooke Mann, Janelle Penvose (Chuck), Eric Mann (Amanda), Bailey Mann, Christa Mann, Brenton Mann (Mandy), Taylor Emhoff, Sydney Mann and Jordan Mann; eight great-grandchildren; and two daughters-in-law, Shirley Mann of Seminole and Yvonne Mann of Sligo.

In addition to her parents and husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda M. Porter; two sons, Randy D. Mann and Paul L. Mann; two brothers, Herbert Young and Bernard Young; three sisters, Mable Brown, Leoda Anthony and Elmo Anthony; and a son-in-law, Ron Porter.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Distant, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Nov. 11 to Nov. 21, 2019
