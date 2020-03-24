|
Warren "Brent" Burford, 70, of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Born June 6, 1950 in Oak Ridge, he was the son of the late Warren C. Burford and Patricia Joanne (Horne) Burford.
He attended Redbank Valley High School and graduated in 1969.
Mr. Burford was drafted into the United States Army in 1970 and served for one tour in Vietnam. He was 101st Airborne, also known as the Screaming Eagles, and a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal among other awards. He maintained lifelong friendships and an unbreakable bond with his brothers in combat.
He married his best friend, Cheryl Ann (Barnett) Burford on February 17, 1973 at the Methodist Church in Oak Ridge. They were married for 47 years and together had three children.
His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children, Eric (Stephanie) Burford, Erin (Bucky) McKillip and Kara (Buck) Hetrick; brother, Brian C. (Laura) Burford; sister-in-law, Deborah (Dick) Barr; beloved grandchildren, Parker McKillip, Brant McKillip, Penelope Burford and Brooks Hetrick; nephews, Ty Burford, Ethan Burford, Mason Burford, Sean Schoeffel; and niece, Keli Schoeffel.
Mr. Burford worked for George I. Reitz and Sons for the majority of his career. He began as a welder after attending Triangle Tech where he received an Associate's Degree in Welding Technology. He later became a service technician. In this position, he serviced gas pumps at service stations and the technology that powered them. He would proudly point out every service station that he had installed or repaired their gas pumps. He had many lasting friendships with his co-workers.
He enjoyed many things in life including spending time with his family, golfing, fishing, hunting, buggy riding, helping his neighbors, spending time with all of his special friends and his four-legged pals, Tilly and Maddie. Brent was the best Grumpy Grampy and adored his grandchildren more than anything else in life.
Mr. Burford was a member of the Falls Creek FOE, Beechwoods Golf Course and the American Legion in DuBois
He was preceded in death by his father, Warren C. Burford and his best doggie friend, Annie.
A memorial service with full military honors will be scheduled at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Veteran Organization of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are at the direction of the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
