William "Uncle Bill" Bowser, 76, of Templeton, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 as a result of a four-wheeler accident.
Born October 8, 1943 in Templeton, he was the son of John L. and Barbara (Lamison) Bowser.
Mr. Bowser worked as a coal miner for 22 years with Carpenter Town Coal and Coke.
He was charter member of the Widnoon Rod and Gun Club and belonged to the Friendly Six Camp in Snowshoe.
Bill loved riding four-wheelers and spending time with his dog, Velvet. He will be lovingly remembered for always finding enjoyment in life.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Phyllis (Cobbett) Bowser, whom he married on October 10, 1964; one son, Jody R. Bowser and his wife, Tina, of Widnoon; two grandchildren, Adam Bowser and his wife, Tia, and Emily Bowser; two great-grandchildren, Colt and Gatlin Bowser; a brother, Adam Leslie Bowser of Florida; three sisters, Karen Cobbett of Widnoon, Faye Lasher of Templeton, and June Fox and her husband, Jack, of Kittanning.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ray Bowser; and a sister, Audrey Johns.
Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg, with Pastor Culbert Jones officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's honor to Richard G. Laube Cancer Center, One Nolte Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
To send a condolence to Bill's family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jun. 19 to Jul. 2, 2020.