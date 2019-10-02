|
William "Bill" Catchpole, formerly of Alcola, passed away on the afternoon of September 28, 2019 in the Long-Term Care Ward of Prescott Samaritan Village in Prescott, Ariz.
Mr. Catchpole was born on January 27, 1921 in Rimer to Arthur and Katherine (Gifford) Catchpole.
He graduated from Kittanning High School in 1940 and started work with the Pennsylvania Railroad soon afterwards as a car inspector.
Mr. Catchpole married Helen Easton of Pittsburgh in July 1941, where they lived until moving back to Rimer after World War II.
He was a World War II veteran in the U.S. Army and saw action in the Pacific Theater with the 745th Railroad Battalion in Burma. He also did duty stateside as an M.P. to keep order and check leave credentials of military personnel on passenger trains between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. He returned to railroad work after the war and later moved from Rimer to Alcola, where he also operated a service station at the entrance to Redbank Valley Park until 1965. Bill relocated to Arizona for health reasons in 1970 and last lived in the town of Cordes Lakes.
Mr. Catchpole is survived by a step-son, James Gordon of Wilton Manors, Fla.; a daughter, Linda Farster and her husband, Dale, of Kittanning; two sons, Charles Catchpole and his wife, Dee, of Hays, N.C.; and Mark Catchpole of Peoria, Ariz.; five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by Helen, his wife of 61 years; two brothers, Ray and Arthur; and four sisters Beulah Silvis, Nellie Sayers, Virginia Travis and Alberta Travis.
He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gold prospecting and collecting coins. He was also quite a baseball player and boxer in his younger years, as well as a skillful handyman, mechanic and cook.
Mr. Catchpole will be interred alongside his wife at Greenwood Memory Lawn and Mortuary in Phoenix.
A memorial service with military honors is being planned for next spring in the New Bethlehem area, where most of his extended family still resides.
