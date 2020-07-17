William "Coach" Eustice, 85, of Rimersburg, passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, July 16, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
In August 1956, he married the love of his life, Gay, who passed away in May 2020.
Mr. Eustice was a graduate of Clarion Area High School. After serving in the Marines, he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Clarion State Teachers College. During this time, he played collegiate football.
After graduation, Mr. Eustice taught English, history and driver and safety education for 30 years. He was a beloved teacher and member of the Union community. Mr. Eustice also coached numerous sports during his tenure at Union. He coached football, boys and girls track, and led the Golden Damsels girls' basketball team to state runner-up in 1976. Mr. Eustice was also the advisor for the Christian Club at Union, which raised money for the KDKA Children's Hospital Fund.
After his retirement from Union High School, he taught driver's education at Port Allegany High School and worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation administering CDL tests.
Mr. Eustice cared deeply for every student he came into contact with. Teaching and coaching were his passions. He lived for his students and was always offering words of encouragement, a pat on the back, or fatherly advice.
Throughout his life, he was a member of Presbyterian churches where he led youth Sunday school. He was most recently a member of the First Baptist Church of Clarion and sang in the choir. Mr. Eustice was a very talented musician and woodworker. He could often be found in his woodshop singing in a rich bass voice and crafting beautiful pieces of furniture.
Mr. Eustice is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Tim); two sons, Donald (LaDonna) and Ronald (Paula); a brother, Robert (Mary); seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gay; a son, William; and a brother, James.
There will be no service or visitation.
