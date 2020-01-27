|
Winnifred L. "Winnie" Barrett, 70, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Saturday morning, January 25, 2020 at Sugar Creek Rest in Worthington.
Born October 2, 1949, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Henry P. and Betty Williams.
Mrs. Barrett was a graduate of Clarion High School and earned a BS degree from Clarion State College.
She married Dalton R. Barrett on January 17, 1969. He preceded her in death on September 25, 2007.
Mrs. Barrett was a substitute teacher for the Redbank Valley High School and Clarion Area High School.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion, Clarion Chapter No. 267 of the Order of the Eastern Star and a past member of the New Bethlehem Lions Club.
Mrs. Barrett was a past president of the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Company Fire Police and Ladies Auxiliary, a past head of the fire company trustees and was a member of the State Fire Police Association.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Paul Barrett and his wife, Stephanie, of Chicora and Scott Christopher Barrett and his wife, Cathleen, of New Bethlehem; four grandchildren, Makayla, Emily, Zackary and Olivia; a sister-in-law, Janeen Barrett of Punxsutawney; and numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
An Eastern Star service will be held at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with a Firemen's Service to follow at 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Ryan Lucas officiating.
Interment will be in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Winnifred L. "Winnie" Barrett to the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Company, 425 Arch Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or online at www.newbethlehemfire.com/donations.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jan. 27 to Feb. 6, 2020