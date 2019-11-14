|
Zachary Andrew "Zach" Botzer, 32, of Manheim, formerly of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home.
Born March 12, 1987, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Rodney Walter Botzer and Norma Summerville Botzer Kooman of Clarion.
He was a 2006 graduate of Clarion Area High School, where he was active in football and track.
After high school, he graduated from Harrisburg Area Community College with a certificate in Emergency Para-medicine.
Mr. Botzer was studying Emergency Medicine at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences and would have graduated in 2020.
He was a dedicated Paramedic and EMT who was passionate about helping people.
In addition to his regular job, he taught CPR, First Aid, and Stop the Bleed classes in his spare time.
He was employed by the Apex Company and Euro-fin.
Mr. Botzer was an avid hunter and looked forward to deer season every year, sharing his favorite deer jerky with his family and friends. He loved the outdoors, camping, hiking, shooting, and spent many hours on the family farm. He was thrilled to hike in the Grand Canyon with one of his best friends, Blake Lantelme. His greatest joy was spending time with his son, teaching him to fish and ride bike.
He is survived by his mother, Norma Kooman of Clarion; his son, Jason Elias Botzer, and his mother, Samantha Rivera, of Millersburg; his two sisters, Andrea Lake and her husband, Jamie, of Fallston, Md., and Kristin Botzer of Rimersburg; his brother, Curtis Botzer of Pittsburgh; a niece, Mya Kolakowski of Mount Joy; a nephew, Andrew "Drew" Lake of Fallston, Md.; and numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, and friends.
Mr. Botzer was preceded in death by his father; his step-father, Richard Kooman; his maternal grandparents, E. Mack and Elsie Summerville; and his paternal grandparents, Robert and Mildred Botzer.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 15, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.
Additional viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarion. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the church with the Rev. Harold Jacobson, pastor of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion, officiating.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Botzer's name to the Clarion Free Library, 644 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214; Wilderness.org; or to the National Park Foundation, www.nationalparks.org.
