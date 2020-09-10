Zella Mae "Mick, Mickey" Painter, 94, of Rimersburg, passed away at home, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, surrounded by family.
Born October 3,1925 in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Burton and Essie (Bole) Ruffner.
She married Peter Painter Sr. on March 21,1948. He preceded her in death on October 31, 1985.
Mrs. Painter retired as Executive Housekeeper from Crown American Corporation.
She attended New Athens Church of God of Prophecy of Rimersburg.
Mrs. Painter enjoyed reading, playing piano, singing, cooking and spending time with family.
Survivors include two daughters, Tonya Horne and her husband, Dean, of New Bethlehem, and Linzie Keefer and her husband, Ronald, of Clarion; two sons, Dennis Painter and his wife, Sharon, of Rimersburg, and Peter Painter Jr. of Rimersburg; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, and expecting a great-great-grandson later this month; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Louise Ruffner and Verda Painter; and three brothers, Arnold, Paul and John Ruffner.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 10, at Varner Funeral Home of Rimersburg. Additional viewing will be held at the church prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. on September 11.
Funeral services will be held at the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy, near Rimersburg, at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 with the Rev. Dale Gallo, church pastor, officiating.
Due to the coronavirus, masks are required and visitors will be limited to 25 at a time.
Interment will follow in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to be made to the Clarion VNA.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.