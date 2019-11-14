|
A. Norman McMahon, age 94, of Eau Claire, WI passed away November 12, 2019 at HSHS Sacred Heart.
Norm is survived by daughter Judy (Bill) McDonald; son, Michael McMahon; five grandchildren, Erin (John) Helgeson, Matt (Molly) McDonald, Amy (Justin) Pagel, Jill (Andrew) Aldrich and Kayla (Mark) Briggs; and seven great-grandchildren as well as many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine, and daughter-in-law, Janice McMahon.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will take place one hour prior to service on Monday at the funeral home. Burial of ashes will take place following services at Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019