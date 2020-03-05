|
Aaron E. Kumferman, age 47, of Plainfield, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison.
Aaron was born April 7, 1972 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin the son of George and Renate (Loske) Kumferman. He married the love of his life, Rachel King on April 18, 2009.
Aaron was a 1991 graduate of Eau Claire North High School. After gradation he proudly served his country in the United States Army. After serving his country he returned home and entered the police force, dedicating his life to serving his community and others. In 2001 he took a position for the Village of Plainfield; he was quickly promoted to Police Chief. He retired from his role as Police Chief in 2017 but continued to serve as a deputy until his time of death for the Waushara County Sheriff Department and the Village of Coloma.
Aaron and Rachel welcomed Maggie into their life in 2011. She became the light of his life and she quickly became wrapped around his little finger. In the last few years Aaron, Rachel, and Maggie would take family trips to the North Shore of Lake Superior where Aaron and Maggie would spend hours ship watching and throwing rocks in the lake.
Aaron was an avid waterfowl hunter and loved the outdoors. He, along with his dad, brother, and close friends would take annual Fall hunting trips to the Dakota's and Canada whenever they could. Scouting for geese and ducks became a family activity, something that Rachel and Maggie enjoyed doing with him as well.
Aaron is survived by his wife, Rachel Kumferman and their daughter Maggie, Plainfield; his parents, George and Renate Kumferman, Eau Claire; His brother Mark Kumferman, North Dakota; his mother-in-law, Marilyn King, Hancock; brother in-law, Aaron King, Plover; further survived by other relatives and many special friends and co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his Father-in-law, Scott King, as well as his grandparents.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield with Pastor Al Spilter officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Military honors will follow the funeral services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Aaron's name. Please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share your condolences or leave a special message with Aaron's family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020