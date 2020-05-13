Abby Raak, age 23, of Eau Claire passed away in her sleep on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She is now reunited with her unborn daughter, Zafarah, in Heaven.
She was born on September 11, 1996 to Zahnett and Matthew in St. Paul, Minnesota. Abby's world revolved around her daughter, Ava "Uva", they were always outdoors on hikes or at the park. When they were not outdoors, they could be found cuddled up on the couch watching a movie.
Abby had the biggest heart and anyone who met her could feel the love that she had to give. She was always willing to go without something to make sure she could help those around her. Her vibrant, colorful, and spirited personality could turn any situation into a positive and her strong will and determination could pull her through anything. "Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift--that is why it is called the present."
Abby is survived by her daughter, Ava; her father, Matthew; her mother, Zahnett and Chad; her siblings, Justin (Ashton), Amanda (Tyler), Deziray (nephew Aiden), Logan (Karina), Jacob, Eliza, Larissa; and many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her unborn daughter, Zafarah; her grandfather, Stanley; and grandmothers, Virginia, Rosemary, and Thelma.
Private family service will be held. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire. Due to the Safer-At-Home Order please respect the social distancing guidelines and the amount of people inside the funeral home at one time will be limited. Burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington, WI, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 13 to May 14, 2020.