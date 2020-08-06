Adam Burnell

Adam Lee Burnell, 32, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from cancer at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.

Adam was born at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire on January 8, 1988, the son of Gerald and Tammy Burnell.

Adam graduated from Chi-Hi in 2006 and worked at Menards for seven years. He liked to bowl, play frisbee golf, video games and Magic the Gathering.

On October 4, 2014, Adam married Ashley Erickson in Chippewa Falls.

Adam is survived by his wife, Ashley; his children, Liam and Skyler; his parents, Gerald and Tammy Burnell of Chippewa Falls; his in-laws, Rocky Erickson of Chippewa Falls and Arlene Bergeron of Eleva; grandparents, Cliff Kuster of Chippewa Falls, Pat Burnell of Eau Claire and Ron Erickson of Chippewa Falls; uncles, Cliff (Anita) Kuster of Chippewa Falls, Jeff (Sonja) Gilbertson of Strum and Scott (Brenda) Burnell of Plano, TX; aunt, Pam (Bill) Bollom of Cadott; and many cousins.

Adam was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Pat Kuster and Lena "Tootie" Davis; and grandfather, Gerald Burnell, Sr.

A Memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, August 11 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at Noon on Tuesday, August 11 at the funeral home.

A private family inurnment will be held in Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie at a later date.

Per the family's request NO flowers are appreciated because of allergies.

Per the state mandate, face masks are required to all those attending.

Sympathies may be sent to Ashley Burnell at 4051 125th St., Chippewa Falls.







