Adolph Huebscher Jr., 93, of Eau Claire, formerly of Phillips, Wis., and Sun City Center, Fla., passed away June 28, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

He was born Aug. 7, 1926, in Chicago to Adolph and Theresa Huebscher. He married Dolores Warke on April 3, 1948, in Chicago.

As a young adult he moved to Williams Bay, where he worked for his father at Carlson Dairy. He later worked at Hawthorn Melody as a field man and later as a plant manager in Whitewater. He then worked in the dairy division of Sta-Rite Industries in Delavan for many years selling, installing and servicing milk pipeline systems and other dairy equipment. He also later worked for Universal milking equipment and finally for Top Line Corp. in Janesville. Adolph also served many years as a member of the Williams Bay Fire Department, including time as assistant fire chief.

Adolph and Dolores retired to a summer home on Soo Lake near Phillips and spent the winters in Riverview, Fla. Dolores died in 2000, and Adolph continued to spend the next two decades as a snowbird between Phillips and the Tampa area. He enjoyed golf, tinkering with building and repair jobs large and small, and spending time with family and friends on Soo Lake and in Florida.

Adolph is survived by four sons: John (Marirose) of Madison, Keith (Debbie) of Delavan; Don (Sandy) of Eau Claire and Charles (Grace) of Chevy Chase, Md. He also is survived by six grandchildren: Jennifer Huebscher (Matt Peterson), Stephen Huebscher, Ryan (Heidi) Huebscher, Brenda Huebscher, Brian Huebscher and Erin Huebscher; and three great-grandchildren: Eleanor Peterson, Madeleine Peterson and Bronson Huebscher.

Private services will be held at a later date. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is serving the family.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store