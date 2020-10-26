IRONWOOD, Mich. - Adolph Passint, 94, of Ironwood, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Adolph was born to Steven and Anna Passint on March 25, 1926, in Bessemer. He graduated from A.D. Johnston High School, Gogebic Community College and Northern Michigan University.
Adolph proudly served his country in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II. After the war, he continued to serve in the Army National Guard in Ironwood. He was recognized for his military service on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. on Sept. 17, 2018.
Adolph married Jean Oman on Sept. 16, 1950, and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with their family.
Adolph and Jean are longtime members of Salem Lutheran Church in Ironwood.
Adolph began his teaching career in Ewen, and then moved to Luther L. Wright High School in Ironwood where he taught mathematics and driver's training for 33 years. He retired in May of 1987. Adolph enjoyed teaching with his fellow teachers. He always enjoyed visits with his former students hearing about their families, where they reside and their successes in life. He ran the scoreboard at football and basketball games for many years. Adolph also was an Allstate Insurance agent.
Adolph and Jean spent many of their retirement winters at Carefree Park in Winter Haven, Florida. They enjoyed golfing and the fellowship with the residents at the park.
Adolph enjoyed playing ping-pong and cribbage, deer hunting, fishing at Little Girl's Point, telling stories and was an avid Green Bay Packer, Detroit Tiger and Michigan State fan. He also enjoyed a good cup of coffee with retired teachers and other friends in the community.
Adolph spent the last three years helping care for his wife, Jean. Adolph and Jean are very proud of their close family.
Adolph is survived by his wife, Jean; their children, Larry (Chris) of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and Randy (Diane) and Jim (Beth), both of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Nicholas (Mandy) Passint, Kimberly (Jessie) Breindenbach, Whitney (Tom) Prestby, Sara (Ryan) Bowe, Courtney Passint, Emily Passint, Michael Passint and Katie Passint; great-grandchildren, Kayden, Nolan and Madison Passint and Lewis Breindenbach; and other loving relatives.
Adolph will be sadly missed by his family. He was very involved in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Adolph was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Ray, George and Leonard.
A private service will be held for family at a later date.
Cards can be sent to Randy Passint, 9550 167th Street, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729. Monetary donations will be used to establish the Adolph Passint scholarship fund.
The family would like to recognize Pastor Nicole Hanson-Lynn of Salem Lutheran Church for her support.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Jerald Rocco, owner and manager of Lakeside Memorial Chapel Inc., in Wakefield. Condolences may be expressed online at lakesidememorialchapel.com
.