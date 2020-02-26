Home

POWERED BY

Agnes Jevne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Jevne Obituary
Agnes (Holbrook) Jevne was born in Eau Claire, WI, to Rex and Clara (Olson)(Carey) Holbrook. Agnes died peacefully at home with daughter Michelle and husband, Jeff Burton, aided by Hospice in Temecula, CA. 
She was married to LaMoyne Jevne for 67 years. She is survived by daughter Katherine Clark, Texas, son Scott Jevne (Susanne), Las Vegas NV, daughter Michelle Burton (Jeff). Five grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by sister Geneva and two brothers Victor and Gerald Holbrook. Survived by one brother, Rex Holbrook, Eleva, WI. Agnes was known for her quilting where she authored a book, lectured and taught quilting. Agnes is also known for her beading, knitting and her many crafting projects. 
Thank you to all who managed to smuggle my Butterfinger candy bar past Michelle. 
Memorial service will be held at a later date at Rock Creek Church, Meridean, WI.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -