Agnes Wegner

Agnes Theresa (Egan) WEGNER,  Age 92 of Eau Claire, WI, formerly of Savage, MN passed away on Friday June 26th. She is survived by her 4 sons, Edward (Beth), Robert, James and Paul (Carolina), by her daughter Theresa Cosgrove (Steven) and 10 grandchildren. Agnes was preceded in death by her 6 siblings, her husband William C. Wegner, 2 daughters Anne and Mary Sue and son William R. Wegner. She trained as a LPN and worked as a nurse for many years. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Red Cross. Funeral services will be held July 2 at 10am at St. John the Baptist Church in Savage, MN. Interment Fort Snelling, Assy Area 2, at 1pm.



