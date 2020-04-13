|
|
Albert J. "Al" Hanson, age 89 of Eau Claire, passed away at home, on hospice care, April 8, 2020.
He was born, in Dodgeville, on November 18, 1930 to Albert and Bessie Hanson of Mineral Point.
While attending Mineral Point High School in 1947, Albert along with three friends, known as The Point Quartet, competed and won the Morris B. Sach's Amateur Hour at WLS in Chicago, IL as well as recording a record. After graduating high school, he entered the United States Army in the 89th Airborne Field Artery Battalion as a paratrooper. He served his country until he was honorably discharged in 1954 as a Sergeant First Class. On August 1, 1959 he married Ruth Ann Richter and settled in Madison, Wisconsin.
Al started working for the United States Post Office in 1960 until his retirement in 1987 as a regional postal supervisor in Eau Claire, WI. He was a member of the American Legion Post 151 as well as the Elks Lodge for the past 50 years. He enjoyed spending time with family especially his grandchildren, camping, golf, casino trips, traveling with his wife, and UW & Packer football.
Albert is survived by his daughter Karen (Steve) Van Lysel; daughter Kirsten Hanson; grandchildren Matt and Neil Van Lysel and Mark and Olivia Warden; brother Marvin Hanson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Albert is preceded in death by his loving wife Ruth Ann, son Marc Allen, daughter Ellen Marie; sisters Gladys Thorison, Edna Whitford, Annabelle Cutler, Grace Roberts, and Norma Schill; and his brothers Curtis, Raymond, and Rubin.
The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice Services for their compassionate care and support during his final months at home.
A burial and memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at Sunset Gardens, Madison, WI. Smith Funeral Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020