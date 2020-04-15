|
Albert A. Tamke, 82, of Arcadia, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Albert was born in Arcadia on November 19, 1937, to Albert and Elsie (Wolfe) Tamke. He graduated second in his class from Arcadia High School before taking over the family farm in Glencoe that began in 1905. He was united in marriage to Bonnie Ryan on November 22, 1958, and together the couple raised 6 children.
Albert was a very active ASCS committee member, serving numerous years as Chairman, Vice Chairman and delegate. In 1975, he was elected as a supervisor to the Glencoe Town Board, where he served for many years on the Fireboard and two terms as chairman. Albert was a life-long member of the NFO and also active with the FSA. He truly enjoyed getting in the combine every fall for the past 50 years, including this past fall. When he was done, he said, "You thought you could keep me out of the combine this year" living proof that once a farmer, always a farmer. He was proud to support his community and enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events. Albert loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Albert is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie; daughters: Charlotte (Bruce) Winkler and Linda (Dennis) Bjorge; sons: Duane (Sally) Tamke, Bryan (Sandy) Tamke, Larry (Lisa Halverson) Tamke, and Alan (Tammy) Tamke; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister: Evelyn Losinski.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister: Eileen Stronski; and step-grandson Derek Sura.
A celebration of life will be held in Albert's honor at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The family appreciates all of the support and care from the staff at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital they provided during Albert's stay. To express condolences to his family online and for further service updates, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020