1/1
Alberta Kortness
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alberta Lou Kortness, 93, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Alberta was born in Menomonie on May 24, 1927. The daughter of John and Florence (Traxler) Breitzman. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1945. She married Donald Kortness on August 20, 1960 at St. John's Lutheran church in Eau Claire. Alberta was a sales cleric at the Farmers Store in Eau Claire for 25 years. She and Don were loyal and active members of St. John's Church in Eau Claire.
She loved to dance to Don's accordion band. Alberta also loved to play cards, go fishing and traveling all over the U.S. and Canada.
Alberta is survived by sisters: Ann (Ken) Dudash, Claremont, FL, and Rita (Joe) Cigan, Stanley; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don; her parents: John and Florence; siblings: John (Jack) Breitzman, Elizabeth (Betty) Schlough, Robert Breitzman, Mary Dolan.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 6, 1:00pm at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona, with visitation one hour prior. Interment following cremation at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
Memorials if desired to St. John's Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel & Crematory
535 S Hillcrest Pkwy
Altoona, WI 54720
(715) 832-3428
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved