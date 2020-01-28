|
|
Alfred J. Hoffmeister, 92, of Eau Claire, WI passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Dove Healthcare-West.
He was born July 21, 1927 in Eau Claire to Fred and Alice (Plummer) Hoffmeister. Alfred was raised in a farming community in Sand Creek, WI where he also attended school until 8th grade. His family then moved back to Eau Claire where he graduated from Eau Claire High School in the class of 1945.
After graduation, Alfred enlisted in the U.S. Navy. On February 27, 1954, he married Dorothy Corpe and together they raised three children in Eau Claire. Alfred had a passion for hunting deer and fishing; it's something that he looked forward to every year. He also enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids as they played in many sporting activities. Alfred was a lifelong member of the VFW Post 305, and the Telephone Pioneer.
He is survived by his children, John (Debbie) Hoffmeister, James (Nancy) Hoffmeister and David Hoffmeister; grandchildren, Aaron (Mandy) Hoffmeister, Ben Hoffmeister, Seth Hoffmeister and Alex Hoffmeister; and lifelong friends Arthur and Dorothy Hotvedt. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Alfred is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy and parents, Fred and Alice Hoffmeister.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to services on Friday.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020