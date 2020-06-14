Alice Drinkman
Alice L. Drinkman, 90, of Eau Claire passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Alice was born in Eau Claire, WI, on August 23, 1929, a daughter of Frank and Harriet Roach. She attended St. Patrick's High School and graduated with the Class of 1947. Alice worked as a bookkeeper for various radio stations throughout Wisconsin and WEAU 13 news.
On July 22, 1983, Alice married LeRoy Drinkman at the Ecumenical Religious Center in Eau Claire. Together they operated a dairy farm south of Eau Claire where Alice continued her bookkeeping skills while learning all aspects of farm life. Alice and LeRoy enjoyed traveling in their RV together to all 49 states, except Hawaii. Alice enjoyed seeing all the sites and touring many farms across the country with their motorhome club. She also always made time for her Jazzercise, even when she was on the road. Alice enjoyed reading her Agatha Christie stories at the end of each day while her eyesight was good. Knitting was another past-time for Alice, she loved to make pink and blue hats for the newborns at Sacred Heart Hospital and spent many hours volunteering in the hospital gift shop. During her time at Dove Healthcare South, Alice made many friends, all of whom became extended family. She always had the sassy humor and Irish temper that kept everyone there on their toes and laughing.
Alice is survived by her husband, LeRoy; two daughters, Mary Kolenda of Saginaw, MN and Patricia (Terrance) Biesterveld of Eau Claire; son, Michael (Frances) Flaherty of Eau Claire; step-daughter, Joan (David) Bartz of Downing, WI; two step-sons, Daniel (Kathy) Drinkman and Darrell (Tiffany) Drinkman both of Eau Claire; 21 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; sister, Nancy Glocke of Burnsville, MN; brother, Patrick (Joyce) Roach of Andover, KS; brother-in-law, Metro Maznio; sister-in-law, Helen Maes; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Barbara (Jim) Haugen, Janet (Romie) Robillard, Joan (Charles) Goethal and Mae Maznio; son-in-law, LeRoy Kolenda; two brothers-in-law, Carl Glocke and Jerry Maes; and two sisters-in-law, Joyce Roach and Rosella (Clifford) Spooner.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the WEST CHAPEL at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire with Father Dan Oudenhoven officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the time of services at the funeral home. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. Due to COVID-19, funeral home capacity will be reduced and social distancing measures are appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monsignor Klimek Healing Presence Endowment Fund and Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is serving her family.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries www.lenmarkfh.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
