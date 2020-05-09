Alice V. Gilchrist passed away, peacefully, May 3, 2020, at her home at The Classics Memory Care, Altoona WI., under the care of Mayo Hospice.
Alice was born October 13, 1936, to the late Helen (Steinmetz) and Alva Rehberg. She grew up in the Chippewa Falls area and graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Prairie du Chien in 1956. She then attended The College of Mount Mary and was in the Novicent Program for the School Sisters of Notre Dame. She made the decision to leave the program and continue her education on her own. She was a teacher for many years, retiring in the 80's in CO.
Alice married Ted Gilchrist August, 7, 1965, and they enjoyed 50 years of tall tales and adventures. She taught school in and around Eau Claire before they relocated to Colorado in 1970. The Black Forest area was home then and she taught at the Air Force Academy junior high. When they retired in the 80's, they started their fulltime RV adventures. They traveled to Alaska for the summer months, settling on the Kenai Peninsula, catching, canning, and freezing salmon, halibut and crabbing on the beaches. Alice raised the most beautiful flower and vegetable gardens during the summers in Alaska. They loved the Alaska life. She was so proud of catching a 28# king salmon and had an article written about the feat in the local paper. That was their "Happy Place". They were very proud to share they drove the Alcan Highway 22 times. Some of us were fortunate enough to visit and enjoy the bounties of their catches.
They wintered in Florida and for a few years had a Christmas tree lot during the holiday. In between those places they stopped to see family and friends. Many friends were made along the way and Alice's Christmas card list numbered over 300. She quilted and knit many beautiful things and was a hostess for wonderful dinner parties. Her chocolate cake was a grandkids favorite. Ted has been waiting for her at Heaven's best fishing hole.
Alice was the youngest of 4 and was predeceased by brother Alva E. Rehberg, Mary Ann Liederbach (Don), Elizabeth Louise (Betty) Globensky, (James).
She is survived by Kathleen Hevey (Bob), Su Wright, Pat Gilchrist (Ervin Reyes), Jane Kaler (Scott), ten grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Nieces, Sherry (Dalton) Champion, Laurie (Jim) Corbett, Jean Marie O'Leary, Rebecca Jane (Randy) Dienger, Jeff Rehberg, and Mike (Annie) Rehberg and their families, and sister-in-law Bonnie Rehberg
Because of Covid protocol, a private service will be Monday May 11, 2020, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt, Altoona, WI and burial at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
We would like to Thank the wonderful staff and care givers at The Classics and Mayo Hospice for their compassionate care of Alice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Alice's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/donate 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.stokesprock&mundt.com.
