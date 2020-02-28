|
|
Alice Mae (Anderson) Myers passed away on February 22, 2020.
Alice was born May 8, 1934 as daughter to Arnie and Elmyra Anderson, and youngest of seven siblings. Alice was a beloved wife to her husband Wilburn Myers for 61 years, and also leaves behind her daughters, Kari Myers Albaugh (Pat) and Kristin Myers (Kasprzak) Frank; two grandchildren, Annette Rose Kasprzak and Alexander Francis Kasprzak (Katherine); and a great grandchild Elva Rose Kasprzak, as well as her sister Carol Matson (Anderson).
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Unit and also Arizonia Sunrise Hospice for their caring, professional services.
A memorial service will be held in Osseo, Wisconsin at a later date.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020