Aline "Ellie" Jurecki, 92 of Chetek, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Chetek.

Ellie was born on September 17, 1927 in Barron, Wisconsin, the daughter of Paul and Agnes (Moen) Stevens and was raised in the Sand Creek/Wheeler area. As a young lady she worked at Parker Pen, then Uniroyal in Eau Claire and later as an interior decorator and at the Gamble's store in Eau Claire. She was married to Lloyd McMartin and together raised their two sons. She later married Ted Jurecki, December 7, 1982 and they made their home in the Chetek area.

She enjoyed traveling the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, Europe and Mexico. She also enjoyed polka dancing and that is how she met Ted.

Ellie leaves to celebrate her memory: sons, Curt (Mary) McMartin, Eau Claire, Randy (Marilyn) McMartin, Chetek, step-daughters, Kay Brower (Jeff), Rice Lake, Donna (Gary) Matus, Chetek and Joyce (Bear) Pierce, Chetek, 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren, her sister, Donna Tryggestad, Tomah, WI; brother, Donald Stevens, Spring Valley, WI; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Agnes, brother, Dwayne Stevens and his wife Irma, sister-in-law, Joanne Stevens, her grandson, Andy Matus and great grandson, Nikolas McMartin.

A Celebration of Life for Ellie will be held at a future date at the Chetek Lutheran Church. She will be laid to rest at the Lakeview Cemetery in Chetek. When date and times are scheduled, updated information will be posted.

The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store