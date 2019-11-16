|
Allen Elmer Hangartner, age 86 of Osseo, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Dove Healthcare-Osseo. Allen was born on April 15, 1933 in Osseo, WI to Hugo and Laura (Herrmann) Hangartner. Allen grew up in Golden Valley, near Osseo, and enjoyed spending time on the family farm raising pigs and helping his dad. Allen joked once about a young woman who had complained about the smell of the pigs and he said she just didn't like the smell of money.
Allen spent his elementary years at the Golden Valley School and graduated from Osseo Lincoln High School in 1951. Allen worked on the family farm until being drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in the Korean War in the 25th replacement company as a cook. After serving his country, Allen attended UW-River Falls where he earned his bachelor's degree in Agriculture Education. After graduating from college, Allen was offered a position with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, so he packed up his car and moved to Detroit, MI. This was quite an adventure since Allen had never traveled there before. Shortly after moving to Detroit, Allen met the love of his life at a Christmas Party, Janet Tapin; they met on a blind date and were married six months later.
Over the years together, Allen and Janet lived in a variety of places including St. Clair Shores, MI and Ft. Wayne, Indiana. In 1974 they returned to the Osseo area and purchased a small farm in the Golden Valley that held such fond memories for Allen. They called their farm the Beef River Ranch, and Allen felt a great source of pride for his registered Simmental beef herd and often sold bulls at the UW-River Falls bull test station. Most of all, Allen loved raising his family on the Beef River Ranch.
After retiring from the F.D.A. Allen went back to school and got his realtor's license and began working for Midwest Realty in Osseo. Allen sold real estate until the age of 81, at which time, he decided to really retire!
Allen spoke his mind always and had a huge heart. Sometimes you had to dig deep to find it but he would help anyone in need, including his fur babies that he loved dearly.
Allen will be deeply missed by his wife, Janet, his six children Jeff (Tiffany) Hangartner, Brian Hangartner (Wendy Ayres), Cathy (Timm) Lawrence, Laura (Craig) Boyer, Kristie (Darin) Weber, and Ken (Julie) Hangartner and many, many special grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Allen is also survived by siblings Ruth Olson, Helen (Carl) Pyatt, Dale (Ginny) Hangartner, and Lois Gunderson. Allen is preceded in death by his and Janet's parents, Hugo and Laura (Herrmann) Hangartner, Ken and Marion Grace (Reeves) Tapin, younger brother Loren Hangartner, brother and sister-in-law Chris and Jean Ann Demetri, and brothers-in-law, Marlowe Gunderson and Ronald Olson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at South Beef River Lutheran Church, N12798 County Road B in Osseo. A visitation will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 7th Street in Osseo, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday. Full military honors will be provided by The American Legion Osseo Post 324 following services.
Allen's family would like to express sincere gratitude for the St. Croix hospice team and all the employees and staff at Dove Health Care in Osseo, WI.
In lieu of monetary donations, Allen would have appreciated donations to the American Legion Post 324 or UW-River Falls in his memory.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019