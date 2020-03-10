|
Allen Ray Larson, 76, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home in Fall Creek.
Allen was born on February 15, 1944, to Ingwald and Vesta (Frick) Larson, in Ladysmith. He attended Ladysmith High School and graduated in 1962. He served in the Navy from 1962 to 1966 including tours in the Vietnam War.
Allen married Sharon Sue Poppe on April 2, 1971, in Medford. They raised their family of three boys in Glen Flora. Allen worked for 35 years at Weathershield. Following retirement, he moved to Fall Creek to be closer to his grandchildren.
Al is survived by his wife Sharon; sons Greg (Mary) Larson of Fall Creek and Adam (Stacy Carlson) Larson of Ladysmith; granddaughter Kiersten Larson and grandson Kael Larson of Fall Creek; sister Karen Sanderson of Woodbury, MN and brothers Dave (Arlyce - deceased) Larson of Maple Plain, MN, Jerry Larson of Woodbury, MN, and Mike (Jacque) Larson of Eau Claire and many beloved nieces and nephews. Allen was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest son, Joseph Larson.
A small ceremony will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith on Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave the family online condolences, please visit www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020