Allen J. Noll
Allen passed away on May 12, 2020 umbrellaed by the love his family. It was the end of several years battling Alzheimer's. His death leaves a such a hole in our hearts but we are grateful knowing he is at last resting peacefully in a place where no there are no more physical or mental limitations.
Al was born April 29, 1952 in Freeport, Illinois to Clifford and Ruth Noll and raised in Caledonia, Wisconsin. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Paula Medzis on August 11, 1973. He graduated from J.I. Case High School in Racine, WI. He attended U.W. Parkside but finished his BS, MS, and EDS at U.W. Stout. As a staff member in the Vocational Rehabilitation department at U.W. Stout, he taught, supervised students, wrote articles and participated in the writing of textbooks for Educators in the field of Special Education. For many years he was an active member on the Board of United Cerebral Palsy, helping with the Annual Telethons and Snow Biz events.
Al ended his career as the Director of the Transition Partnership between the Menomonie Public Schools and SVRI. He often said his co-workers were his "second family".
Al loved the outdoors almost as much as his family. He loved it all! Fishing, hunting, boating, waterskiing, snow skiing, hiking and all sports activities. He was a well-accomplished fisherman, winning the Racine Coho Salmon-a-Rama with his high school buddy, Denis Weisensel. For too many years to count he traveled with Dave, Dale, Duke, Tim, and Jim to South Dakota to hunt those ever-elusive pheasants. He also looked forward to those fishing trips to Canada with his Dad and members of his family. Al had been a President of the Clear Waters Trout Unlimited Chapter and loved the idea of stream improvement to the point of even naming one of his dogs (Gilley) after the revitalized Gilbert Creek project. But his greatest accomplishment was instilling the love of the outdoors in his children and grandchildren at their family's summer cottage at Pine Lake and in the woods. He was thrilled to watch them cast their line and hook a "blue-gal".
In 2015 Al was awarded Eau Claire's "Big Brother of the Year". He had been a "Big Brother" to Logan McAbee-Thomas for 13 years. Al felt being a part of this talented young man's life was quite a privilege. He enjoyed watching Logan's many musical, athletic and scholastic activities and was proud when Logan was accepted and graduated from Notre Dame.
In 2016 Al was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and rather than give up he enrolled in the Biogen Alzheimer's research study at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. He felt he would still be teaching and people would learn from him.
He is survived by his wife, Paula, daughters Aimee (Ben), Jodi (Chris), Rachel (Ryan), his precious grandchildren, Noah, Garrett, Reese, Carter, Jack, Anna, Sam, Jada, Abigale, Ellery and one very special "little" brother Logan McAbee-Thomas. Also survived by his Mother Ruth Noll and 7 siblings - Janice, Nancy, Carol, Ken, Don, James and Joyce. He was preceded in death by his father, and Goddaughter Nicole.
Al was a loving husband, wonderful father and grandfather and a kind friend. He always saw the good in people. Throughout his recent challenges he showed strength and positivity. He will be missed more than words can say.
A sincere thank you and loving gratitude to the staff at Red Cedar Lodge at the Neighbors, and the Alzheimer's Research Study Team at Mayo Rochester, MN
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, May 15th at Rhiel's Funeral Home in Menomonie following social distancing guidelines.
Private Family Mass and Christian burial will be held on Saturday.
A celebration of Al's life will be held at later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Al's name to Stepping Stones, or Clear Waters Trout Unlimited.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com
Allen passed away on May 12, 2020 umbrellaed by the love his family. It was the end of several years battling Alzheimer's. His death leaves a such a hole in our hearts but we are grateful knowing he is at last resting peacefully in a place where no there are no more physical or mental limitations.
Al was born April 29, 1952 in Freeport, Illinois to Clifford and Ruth Noll and raised in Caledonia, Wisconsin. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Paula Medzis on August 11, 1973. He graduated from J.I. Case High School in Racine, WI. He attended U.W. Parkside but finished his BS, MS, and EDS at U.W. Stout. As a staff member in the Vocational Rehabilitation department at U.W. Stout, he taught, supervised students, wrote articles and participated in the writing of textbooks for Educators in the field of Special Education. For many years he was an active member on the Board of United Cerebral Palsy, helping with the Annual Telethons and Snow Biz events.
Al ended his career as the Director of the Transition Partnership between the Menomonie Public Schools and SVRI. He often said his co-workers were his "second family".
Al loved the outdoors almost as much as his family. He loved it all! Fishing, hunting, boating, waterskiing, snow skiing, hiking and all sports activities. He was a well-accomplished fisherman, winning the Racine Coho Salmon-a-Rama with his high school buddy, Denis Weisensel. For too many years to count he traveled with Dave, Dale, Duke, Tim, and Jim to South Dakota to hunt those ever-elusive pheasants. He also looked forward to those fishing trips to Canada with his Dad and members of his family. Al had been a President of the Clear Waters Trout Unlimited Chapter and loved the idea of stream improvement to the point of even naming one of his dogs (Gilley) after the revitalized Gilbert Creek project. But his greatest accomplishment was instilling the love of the outdoors in his children and grandchildren at their family's summer cottage at Pine Lake and in the woods. He was thrilled to watch them cast their line and hook a "blue-gal".
In 2015 Al was awarded Eau Claire's "Big Brother of the Year". He had been a "Big Brother" to Logan McAbee-Thomas for 13 years. Al felt being a part of this talented young man's life was quite a privilege. He enjoyed watching Logan's many musical, athletic and scholastic activities and was proud when Logan was accepted and graduated from Notre Dame.
In 2016 Al was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and rather than give up he enrolled in the Biogen Alzheimer's research study at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. He felt he would still be teaching and people would learn from him.
He is survived by his wife, Paula, daughters Aimee (Ben), Jodi (Chris), Rachel (Ryan), his precious grandchildren, Noah, Garrett, Reese, Carter, Jack, Anna, Sam, Jada, Abigale, Ellery and one very special "little" brother Logan McAbee-Thomas. Also survived by his Mother Ruth Noll and 7 siblings - Janice, Nancy, Carol, Ken, Don, James and Joyce. He was preceded in death by his father, and Goddaughter Nicole.
Al was a loving husband, wonderful father and grandfather and a kind friend. He always saw the good in people. Throughout his recent challenges he showed strength and positivity. He will be missed more than words can say.
A sincere thank you and loving gratitude to the staff at Red Cedar Lodge at the Neighbors, and the Alzheimer's Research Study Team at Mayo Rochester, MN
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, May 15th at Rhiel's Funeral Home in Menomonie following social distancing guidelines.
Private Family Mass and Christian burial will be held on Saturday.
A celebration of Al's life will be held at later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Al's name to Stepping Stones, or Clear Waters Trout Unlimited.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 15 to May 16, 2020.