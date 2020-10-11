1/1
Allen Peterson
Allen R. Peterson, 74, of Eau Claire, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his home with his wife & daughter at his side.
He was born March 23, 1946, in Mondovi, WI, the son of Milton and Loretta (Garson) Peterson. Allen was raised on the family farm outside of Eleva, WI, until he graduated and attended the University of Wisconsin at River Falls. He later met Phyllis Lucas and married her on August 14, 1971, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Trempealeau. Together, they raised their daughter Melissa.
Allen worked as a house painter for a great part of his life working in Eau Claire area. In his later years, he sold Christmas trees in the area. Allen retired from painting in 2008 and enjoyed life with his family. He loved all sports, especially the Green Bay Packers, where he could recite stats from years past. Allen was also an avid deer hunter.
In addition to his wife of 49 years, Phyllis, he is also survived by his daughter, Melissa (John) Wendtland of Eau Claire; a sister, Janet (Richard) Farmer of Daly City, CA; sisters-in-law, Diana (Barry) Delaney of Hayward, WI, Sheila (Russell) Porterfield of McKinleyville, CA; and Cathy (Ron) Gilberg of Trempealeau, WI; nieces, Jennifer (Alan) Murphy, Samantha (Tim) Leighty, Gretchen Price, and Michelle Peterson; nephews, Christopher (Keli) Nelson, and Marty Price.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Reggie.
A service will be held in the summer of 2021.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
