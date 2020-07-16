Allen Rosenthal

Allen F. Rosenthal, age 77 of Maple Grove, MN, formerly of Mondovi, WI passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Elk River Senior Center in Elk River, MN.
Allen was the oldest child of Henry and Ione (Mikelson) Rosenthal, born August 5, 1942, in Eau Claire, WI. He was baptized and confirmed at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi. Allen attended and graduated from the Mondovi High school.
After high school, Allen moved to Minneapolis where he began working for the Bureau of Engraving Circuit Board Shop. He worked there for 41 years until they closed. Allen was a proud member of the US Army and retired from the military with 26 years of service, active and reserve. Allen also enjoyed working for 15 years at the Providence Academy in Plymouth, MN as the school's custodian and bus driver. He would often say it was the greatest job he ever had. He worked there until he was 76 years old, retiring in 2019. Allen never forgot growing up in Mondovi and working on a farm. He loved the outdoors, and spent a lot of time on his hobby farm in Buffalo, MN. His favorite pastime was his collection of antique tractors and machinery.
Allen will be dearly missed by his children, Lori M. Rosenthal of Eagan, MN, and his son Troy (Kristine) Rosenthal of Elk River, MN, grandchildren, Courtney and Kailey Hocum, Elizabeth and Henry Rosenthal. His sisters: Julie Bloom of Menomonie, and Mary Larson of Chetek. Also by many nephews, nieces, and other family and friends.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother David Rosenthal of Sturtevant, WI.
A visitation will be held at Talbot Family Funeral Homes Mondovi Chapel on Friday, July 17, at 11:00 AM, until the time of service at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Riverside Lutheran Cemetery, Mondovi.
In lieu of flowers, Allen's family would ask that memorials be sent to Central Lutheran Church, 221 W Main Street, Mondovi, WI 55755.
Memories maybe shared with the family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com