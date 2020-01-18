|
|
Allen Lynn Slama of Freeport died with his family at his side on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was born to Frank and Beatrice (Coey) Slama on July 25, 1945 in West Allis, WI.
He grew up in Durand, Wisconsin graduating from Durand High School in 1963. During that time he worked at his parents' grocery store on Main Street called Slama's Superette. He continued his education at a technical college in Eau Claire for auto mechanics. In 1966 he enlisted in the Navy which included being stationed in Iceland. After his time in the Navy he returned to the technical college and received an Associate Degree in Electronic Technology.
In 1973 he began his 35 year career with Honeywell. Also that year he began his life with LaVonne Jacobson marrying her on May 19, 1973. Together they had 2 sons Todd (Allison) of Freeport and Troy (Brynn Hogan) of Madison, WI. One grandson, Maxwell Slama of Freeport.
Allen is survived by two sisters. Kris (Dave) Polzer of Durand, WI and Kelly (Jeff) Von Holtum of Plum City, WI. He is also further survived by a blended family consisting of Linda Anderson, Debra Pearce, Randy (Terry) Anderson, Skylar (Jayne) Anderson, Jody (Maryann) Anderson as well as nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Walter Anderson and a step brother, Robert Anderson; step brother-in-law George Pearce.
Throughout his life, he had a great interest in cars and enjoyed going to many car shows. Including his love of working on cars, he had the ability to repair anything. Allen enjoyed time with his family especially with Max. Allen's wisdom, kindness, humor and positive attitude will be missed by all who knew him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Allen's family will be forever grateful for the special care given by Dr. Terry Miller, the staff of the Highland View Drive facility, the staff of FHN Memorial Hospital, Dr. Arshad Shaikh and the Ferguson Cancer Center staff, and the staff of FHN Hospice. The family would also like to thank Pastor Karen Tews of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for her support and many visits. Allen's courageous battle with cancer ended January 9, 2020. He had a very strong faith and will now rest in peace. Allen was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be held at Walker Mortuary on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at the Durand United Methodist Church, Durand, WI on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation before the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. The ministers officiating at the service will be Pastor Karen Tews and Pastor Grace Baldridge.
A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Allen's memory to the Ferguson Cancer Center of Freeport, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Freeport or the Durand United Methodist Church in Durand, WI. You may leave a message of condolence for the family at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020